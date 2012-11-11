Andy Reid plans to stick with Michael Vick, if healthy

Nick Foles finally got his chance at quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but not in the way he wanted.
With Michael Vick out with a concussion, Foles saw his first regular-season action in the Eagles' season-crushing, 38-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. At 3-6, it seems like its time for Foles to get an extended look. That's not part of coach Andy Reid's plan.
Reid said after Sunday's game that Vick remains his starting quarterback, if healthy. The last two words there are the key.
Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Vick still looked "woozy" in the locker room after the game. He was quickly diagnosed with having a concussion. In general, players usually miss at least a week of play after suffering a concussion.
It would be a surprise to see Vick to play again soon. And it wouldn't be a surprise if Foles started for the rest of the season.
Either Foles helps the Eagles win next week against the Washington Redskins and the team decides to keep him in or the Eagles will continue to lose. Reid may as well give Foles a look.