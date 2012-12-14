Andy Reid: Philadelphia Eagles sticking with Nick Foles

Michael Vick was healthy enough to play Thursday night, according to NFL Network's Alex Flanagan. Vick passed the final stages of his concussion testing this week, and it sounds like he should be available the final two weeks of the season.
He will remain a backup, assuming he's active at all.
Philadelphia Eagles coach Andy Reid was asked about rookie quarterback Nick Foles' status after a shaky performance against the Cincinnati Bengals.
"I'm going to stick with Nick," Reid said.
"I think he is maturing as a quarterback each week," Eagles wide receiver Jeremy Maclin said, via Philly Magazine's 24/7 blog. "I think he shows signs that he can be a good -- not good, but great quarterback in this league. We'll continue to roll with him."
Foles has a big arm and has shown nice pocket presence overall. He underthrew a down-the-sideline pass that was picked off, starting the Eagles' downward spiral in the second half of their 34-13 loss.
"He's got a real strong arm," Reid said. "You can put his arm up against anybody in the league."
We doubt Reid will be coaching the Eagles next season, but he should be coaching somewhere. We'd guess Foles will be playing, too, as the Eagles' starting quarterback.