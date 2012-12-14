 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the League

Presented By

Andy Reid: Philadelphia Eagles sticking with Nick Foles

Published: Dec 14, 2012 at 02:14 AM
Rosenthal_Gregg
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Michael Vick was healthy enough to play Thursday night, according to NFL Network's Alex Flanagan. Vick passed the final stages of his concussion testing this week, and it sounds like he should be available the final two weeks of the season.

He will remain a backup, assuming he's active at all.

Philadelphia Eagles coach Andy Reid was asked about rookie quarterback Nick Foles' status after a shaky performance against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I'm going to stick with Nick," Reid said.

It has a ring to it. And the idea sounds popular with Foles' teammates.

"I think he is maturing as a quarterback each week," Eagles wide receiver Jeremy Maclin said, via Philly Magazine's 24/7 blog. "I think he shows signs that he can be a good -- not good, but great quarterback in this league. We'll continue to roll with him."

Foles has a big arm and has shown nice pocket presence overall. He underthrew a down-the-sideline pass that was picked off, starting the Eagles' downward spiral in the second half of their 34-13 loss.

"He's got a real strong arm," Reid said. "You can put his arm up against anybody in the league."

We doubt Reid will be coaching the Eagles next season, but he should be coaching somewhere. We'd guess Foles will be playing, too, as the Eagles' starting quarterback.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.