Andy Reid on Kansas City Chiefs job: 'Change is good'

When new Buffalo Bills coach Doug Marrone met the media, we were curious to get some first impressions of the man. When Andy Reid was formally introduced as the new head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, it just felt like another Philadelphia Eagles news conference.
Reid isn't going to give much away with the media. His mood was a little lighter and more relaxed than usual, but he's never going to be described as "exuberant." Here's what we learned from the session.
- "I've got to find the next Len Dawson, doggone it," Reid said about the quarterback position.
- Reid insisted that Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt will hire the general manager. Reid will be in on the interviews, but Hunt will have the final say. Both Reid and the GM will answer to Hunt. It's hard to believe the GM ultimately won't be working for Reid, but that's the organizational structure. Hunt says he'll be more involved talking to the head coach on a daily basis than in the past. The GM will have final say on roster moves.
It's fair to question Reid's claim about the GM if the Chiefs hire one of his former colleagues, as expected.
- Hunt says Reid is "down to earth" and "fun to talk with football with." Hunt said his nine-hour interview with Reid was the easiest nine hours of his life. The bromance is on.
Reid showed up to the interview after already watching all 16 Chiefs games from 2012 -- and he still wanted the job!
- On leaving the Eagles: "I can leave Philadelphia saying I gave it my all. ... Sometimes change is good."
- Reid on former Chiefs GM Scott Pioli: "Scott and I are great friends. That was taken care of ... without me." Right.