Andy Reid on Eric Fisher's contract: 'It will get done'

Rookies and selected veterans already have reported to Kansas City Chiefs training camp, with the full squad arriving Thursday. But the No. 1 overall draft pick, offensive tackle Eric Fisher, is nowhere to be found.
In previous years, this would be a big story. But the lack of meaningful "holdouts" under the new collective bargaining agreement has quieted any concern about top rookie contracts. NFL.com's Steve Wyche spoke to Andy Reid on Wednesday's "Inside Training Camp," and the Chiefs coach didn't seem worried.
"You know when you worry?" Reid said. "It's when they don't talk. When the parties don't talk. We've got open communication there, so it will get done. I've been doing this a long time. I know how it works."
Wyche reported there is "no panic" from the Chiefs on Fisher's status, and the team expects the rookie to be in camp by the weekend. It's very possible there won't be a lengthy holdout from the entire 2013 rookie class.