Andy Reid might keep Vick out of Eagles' preseason

Andy Reid insists he's "not worried" about Michael Vick's inability to survive brief preseason appearances without getting hurt. The coach says it's just part of the game.
Instant Debate: Philly's biggest fear
Reid just doubts it will be part of Vick's game again in the preseason. Nick Foles will start at quarterback this week for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Reid is "leaning against" playing Vick in the team's preseason finale. An MRI revealed Vick only suffered a rib contusion.
"He's still quite sore," Reid said of his starting quarterback.
Reid expressed no doubt that Vick would be ready for the season opener. He said that Vick could play this week if it was a regular season game.
The injury gives the team more time to look at Foles, who has been a revelation this preseason. He could pass Mike Kafka on the depth chart and become Vick's backup with another strong performance or two.
Some other notes from Reid's session:
- King Dunlap will remain the team's starting left tackle this week in practice. That isn't likely to lower the blood pressure of most Eagles fans.
- Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie will practice Wednesday. The shoulder injury he suffered Monday night was clearly minor.
- Reid said that the slot cornerback position is up for grabs. Rookie Brandon Boykin has narrowed the gap on Joselio Hanson.