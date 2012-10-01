Andy Reid: Michael Vick suffered knee injury in win

Michael Vick's health has been a subplot for the Philadelphia Eagles all season, but he escaped Sunday night's win over the New York Giants in one piece. For the most part.
Coach Andy Reid told reporters Monday his starting quarterback suffered a knee contusion, but the injury shouldn't sideline Vick as the Eagles prepare to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Reid confirmed Vick will practice Wednesday after hurting his knee on the final play of the team's 19-17 victory.
Vick has started all four games for the Eagles this season after an injury-plagued preseason that sounded alarms about his ability to endure a 16-game schedule.
More of a concern for the Eagles are Vick's four passing touchdowns beside six interceptions to start the season. Philadelphia has leaned heavily on running back LeSean McCoy -- who also tweaked his knee in the win -- but the Eagles need Vick to do what he did Sunday night: Not turn the ball over and put his team in a position to steal games. In that sense, his performance against the Giants was his best of the year.