Andy Reid: Michael Vick's Eagles job safe for now

Philadelphia Eagles coach Andy Reidfired defensive coordinator Juan Castillo on Tuesday, but the changes might not be done. Reid held a news conference and said he's still evaluating and "going through the process of what I'm deciding."
"This is what's happened so far," Reid said. "It was how I felt at this particular time."
Owner Jeffery Lurie said last season's 8-8 record was unacceptable and he expected a significant improvement. The Eagles fell to 3-3 after an overtime loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday in which they led 20-6 in the fourth quarter. Some wondered if Lurie demanded changes.
"This was my decision on my feel," Reid said adamantly. "I've got to trust my instincts on it, as hard as it is. That's what it's based on."
People immediately looked towards the quarterback position when Reid talked about the ongoing process. He said Michael Vick will remain the starter at quarterback, but still will be evaluated.