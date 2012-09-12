Around the League

Andy Reid: 'I misevaluated' safety Jaiquawn Jarrett

Published: Sep 12, 2012 at 09:48 AM
Marc Sessler

On Tuesday, we brought you news of the Philadelphia Eagles releasing safety Jaiquawn Jarrett, their second-round draft pick from a season ago.

Reader reaction to that piece suggested Eagles fans weren't sorry to see the underachieving young defender sent packing. One day later, coach Andy Reid pointed the finger at himself for burning the high draft pick.

"That's my responsibility. I misevaluated that," Reid told the Philadelphia Inquirer on Wednesday. "I think one of the key things is when you make a mistake for your system that you correct it and you can't let your ego get in the way of that. You just can't do it."

Reid also took the blame for the failure of 2010 third-round draft pick Daniel Te'o-Nesheim, the near-invisible defensive end who was plucked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers off Philly's practice squad last season.

The Eagles have built a strong team with a heavy emphasis on the annual draft, which remains a total crap shoot for teams. Philadelphia missed hard on Jarrett, but Reid's decision to take responsibility for the mistake tells you more about how this organization operates than anything else.

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

