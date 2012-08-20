Andy Reid explains confrontation with Cullen Jenkins

Andy Reid had to know he would get some serious face time during ESPN's "Monday Night Football" telecast when he started jawing with defensive tackle Cullen Jenkins on the Philadelphia Eagles' sideline.
Reid had just witnessed a collection of backup New England Patriots players march 80 yards down the field on his first-team defense. His team was letting down, and he wanted one of his top soldiers to know it.
Reid went at Jenkins, and Jenkins went right back at Reid. Defensive line coach Jim Washburn stepped between them and soon was getting his own earful from the head coach.
"I put a lot of responsibility on our defensive line," he went on. "I put a lot of responsibility on our offensive line. I didn't think necessarily this was either one of their best performances, but they picked it up and I thought they took charge the way they're very capable of doing."
Reid added that he was born with red hair, a reference to a temper that "flares up every once in awhile."
Reid and Jenkins were seen later in the game speaking in a civil manner. Score another one for cooler heads.