Andy Reid expected back on field Thursday for Eagles

Tuesday was a day of grieving for the Philadelphia Eagles and the league, as much of the NFL community attended a funeral service for Eagles coach Andy Reid's eldest son, Garrett.
By Thursday, Reid is anticipated to be back on the sideline. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie confirmed that all indications point to Reid being on the sideline for the Eagles' preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Getting back to football might bring some normalcy to a life that might never feel normal again for Reid. The Eagles coach spent Tuesday remembering his son, consoling his family and even trying to make those around him feel better.
"He wrapped me in a big bear hug and told me everything was going to be all right," Harbaugh said, via PhillyMag.com.
"He knows I'll always be there for him," Holmgren said.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, Browns general manager Tom Heckert and former Eagles players Brian Westbrook, Ron Jaworski and Jeremiah Trotter also were in attendance.
Lurie stressed that Reid was told he should take all the time he needs to mourn, but the coach wanted to get back to his team.