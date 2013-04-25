Andy Reid: Chiefs 'have made up our mind' on No. 1

Coach Andy Reid told NFL Network on Thursday that the Chiefs have reached their decision about who will be selected with the first overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft.
"We have made up our mind," Reid said. "And it will be a good player. That's what I can tell you."
Eric Fisher told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport on Wednesday, "The suspense is killing me," but growing buzz has the Central Michigan offensive tackle headed to Kansas City.
NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah says he'd "be surprised" if it was anyone else but Fisher, and NFL Network's Mike Mayock agrees. So does Fox Sports insider and NFL Network contributor Jay Glazer.
Reid confirmed the Chiefs have yet to inform the player-to-be-chosen of their plans. One reason? The phone is still ringing -- and Kansas City is still listening.
"We are taking calls," Reid said. "We do have the player we like in mind, and we're ready to roll with him and welcome him into ... Kansas City and help us become a better football team. But you do keep your ears open, and you listen to all the different options that are presented to you. But we feel pretty strong about the guy we have in mind."