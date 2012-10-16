Andy Reid and Romeo Crennel grab a warming seat

Last week, we wrote about five coaches whose seats are starting to warm as the weather cools. Let's make this a weekly segment, shall we?
Three of the five coaches on our list last week picked up much-needed victories in Week 6. For Chan Gailey and Rex Ryan, that was enough to move them out of the Top 5 -- for now. That opens two toasty chairs.
1. Pat Shurmur, Cleveland Browns
Yeah, yeah, the Browns finally won a game, but Shurmur remains squarely in dead-coach-walking territory. New owner Jimmy Haslam had that I'm-Going-To-Unmercifully-Clean-House glow to him during his introductory press conference on Tuesday. Shurmur was Mike Holmgren's personal pick to lead the team. Mike ain't around too much longer.
2. Norv Turner, San Diego Chargers
This week on That's Norv!, the Bolts jump out to a 24-0 halftime lead and still manage to lose to a hated division rival by double-digits ... on national television!
3. Jason Garrett, Dallas Cowboys
How many more of these clock gaffes does Jerry Jones need to see before he begins to lose faith? It's not just game-management issues, either. The sight of Cowboys players slowly jogging back to the line of scrimmage in the play that preceded Dan Bailey's missed 51-yarder at the end of regulation speaks volumes to the lack of communication that bogs down the Dallas attack. That falls on the coach.
4. Romeo Crennel, Kansas City Chiefs
5. Andy Reid, Philadelphia Eagles
The firing of Juan Castillo must have been a move that Reid saw as necessary, but it does speak to a certain level of desperation that's seeped into the operation. Reid has been the Eagles coach since 1999. If the team is mired in mediocrity again after this season, management is going to think long and hard about a fresh start.