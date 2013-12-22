Andy Dalton tosses four TDs in Cincinnati Bengals' win over Vikings

Notes: Pat Haden of the Rams, Dan Marino of the Dolphins, Bernie Kosar of the Browns and Joe Flacco of the Ravens are the other four QBs to lead their teams to the playoffs in each of their first three seasons. ... The Vikings were 0 for 9 on third down and 0 for 2 on fourth down. ... Minnesota managed only 209 total yards, its second-lowest total of the season. ... Bengals TE Tyler Eifert sat out the second half with a pinched nerve in his neck.