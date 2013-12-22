Andy Dalton tosses four TDs in Cincinnati Bengals' win over Vikings

Published: Dec 22, 2013 at 10:03 AM

CINCINNATI -- Three seasons in the NFL, three times in the playoffs. Andy Dalton has done something special during his just-getting-started career.

Now he gets another chance to win one when it matters most.

Dalton threw four touchdown passes Sunday as the Bengals beat the Minnesota Vikings 42-14 on Sunday.

A few minutes after their game ended, the Bengals (10-5) clinched a playoff berth when Miami lost at Buffalo 19-0. That made it 3 for 3 for Dalton, who will be in the spotlight more than anyone else at playoff time.

It's the first time in their history that the Bengals have reached the playoffs in three straight seasons.

"To be in the playoffs every year since I've been here is huge," said Dalton, only the fifth quarterback in NFL history to make the playoffs in each of his first three seasons. "It gives you a chance to accomplish the ultimate goal."

Something about Paul Brown Stadium brings out the best in Dalton and the Bengals, who are 7-0 at home. They've topped 40 points in each of their past four home games, a franchise first. Dalton has thrown for five, three, three and four TDs in those games.

"He was really grooving out there today," said A.J. Green, who caught two of the touchdowns. "We got everybody involved today."

The Vikings (4-10-1) had knocked off playoff contenders Chicago and Philadelphia in the past three weeks. Even with Adrian Peterson back from a foot injury, they couldn't keep up.

The Vikings had allowed the second-most points in the league heading into the game. They gave up 40 for the third time this season. Two of Cincinnati's touchdowns came off their defense.

"Turnovers definitely decided the game," said Peterson, who sat out the second half with the Vikings far behind. "We put them in a position to play the game the way they wanted to play.

"It's tough getting behind the 8-ball like we did."

Dalton has thrown 31 touchdown passes this season, one shy of Carson Palmer's club record from 2005. Dalton replaced Palmer in the 2011 season and has led the Bengals' surge. His biggest shortcoming: 0-2 with two poor showings in the playoffs.

The Bengals haven't won a playoff game since the 1990 season, tied for the seventh-longest stretch of futility in NFL history.

Dalton had good conditions for throwing the ball - breezy, with temperatures in the 50s. And the defense helped out, too.

Dalton threw touchdown passes of 29 yards to Green and 16 yards to Jermaine Gresham as the Bengals pulled ahead 28-7 before halftime, the most points that Minnesota had allowed in an opening half.

Two of Cincinnati's first three touchdowns came courtesy of the defense. Vincent Rey's interception and 25-yard return for a touchdown return made it 21-7.

Giovani Bernard pulled off the game's flashiest play, turning a short pass into a 41-yard play in the third quarter by doing a complete spin to avoid a tackler, stiff-arming another and reaching the 7-yard line. Dalton passed to Mohamed Sanu for his third touchdown. Green made a one-hand grab of a 2-yard pass for another TD.

The playoff picture

NFL-131103-IA.jpg

How would your team's prospects look if the season ended today? See where each team stands in the playoff picture midway through the season. **More ...**

Peterson returned after missing a game with a sprained right foot. He got the ball on Minnesota's first two plays and gained only four yards. On third down, Cassel was sacked on a blitz and fumbled. End Carlos Dunlap picked up the ball and returned it to the 4-yard line.

Two plays and 12 seconds later, BenJarvus Green-Ellis ran it in for a 7-0 lead.

Peterson was limited to 45 yards on 11 carries. Cassel was 13 of 27 for 114 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

The Vikings took advantage of Dre Kirkpatrick for their first touchdown - the cornerback played off Jarius Wright, went for a fake and stumbled, allowing the receiver to run past him for a 36-yard score.

Notes: Pat Haden of the Rams, Dan Marino of the Dolphins, Bernie Kosar of the Browns and Joe Flacco of the Ravens are the other four QBs to lead their teams to the playoffs in each of their first three seasons. ... The Vikings were 0 for 9 on third down and 0 for 2 on fourth down. ... Minnesota managed only 209 total yards, its second-lowest total of the season. ... Bengals TE Tyler Eifert sat out the second half with a pinched nerve in his neck.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.
news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.