Andy Dalton shows swagger following long TD pass

If Matthew Stafford and Calvin Johnson are viewed as the game's best QB/WR tandem, let's call Andy Dalton and A.J. Green genuine threats to the throne.
The Cincinnati Bengals teammates showed off their tantalizing potential again on Thursday in the Bengals' 24-19 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, hooking up on a 55-yard deep ball for a touchdown.
Green laid waste to Asante Samuel on a beautiful stutter-and-go in the second quarter. Samuel likes to takes chances, and Green made him pay. Dalton's arching pass dropped right into his receiver's arms.
"My arm feels great," Dalton said, via The Cincinnati Enquirer, "and you can tell everybody that it's not even close to what I've got if I need it."
Cocky? Maybe a little. But Dalton has every reason to feel confident with No. 18 on his side.