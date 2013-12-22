Andy Dalton's 4 TDs leads Bengals past Vikings

CINCINNATI -- Linebacker Vincent Rey returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown as Cincinnati's defense set up another fast start on Sunday, and Andy Dalton threw four touchdown passes as the Bengals pulled away to a 42-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
The Bengals (10-5) remained perfect at home and could clinch an unprecedented third straight playoff appearance if Miami lost to Buffalo. They could clinch the AFC North title if Baltimore lost at home to New England later Sunday.
Something about Paul Brown Stadium brings out the best in Dalton. In his past four home games, Dalton has thrown for five, three, three and four touchdowns. The Bengals have topped 40 points in each of their past four home games, a club record.
The Vikings (4-10-1) had knocked off playoff contenders Chicago and Philadelphia in the past three weeks. Even with Adrian Peterson back from a foot injury, they couldn't keep up.
