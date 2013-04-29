Andy Dalton: No excuses for Bengals' stocked offense

After gifting the quarterback with a premier wideout in A.J. Green in 2011, the Bengals have used the past two drafts to surround their starter with a cast of complementary weapons.
Pass catchers Mohamed Sanu and Marvin Jones were picked up in 2012, while Tyler Eifert -- arguably the best tight end in the 2013 NFL Draft -- was added to the mix, along with running back Giovani Bernard and wideout Cobi Hamilton.
Dalton, on paper, has plenty to work with.
"Well, there shouldn't be any excuses," Dalton told the team's official website Monday. "The players we already have and adding these guys is just going to make the offense better. So I expect us to take the next step. I expect us to improve from where we were last year. Time will tell, but we've got the right attitude going in and the way we've been working, I don't expect any less."
The Bengals have crumbled on offense in two straight playoff losses to the Houston Texans. While a young Bengals defense consistently pressured its opponents last season, the Dalton-led attack couldn't get out of its own way in the postseason. With a rich helping of dynamic playmakers in-house, Dalton is under the gun to take the Bengals deeper into January.
"I don't feel more pressure," he said. "I expect to be better this year. Regardless if we didn't even get anybody, I would still expect to be better. The more weapons we have, the better I feel."