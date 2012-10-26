Andrew Luck vs. Robert Griffin III: Making case for Luck

"If you go back and look at my history, I throw it deep more than anybody in the league," Colts offensive coordinator/interim head coach Bruce Arians told Bob Kravitz of the Indianapolis Star. "We do spread people out and throw it quickly; we think we have everything, but we also use our tight ends and backs to help the offensive line. We want to throw it to the guys who are paid to catch it, and hand it off to the guys who are paid to run it. We're not a West Coast offense by any means."