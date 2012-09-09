Andrew Luck up and down in Indianapolis Colts debut

Luck threw for 309 yards and one touchdown with three interceptions. The score was a bang-bang 5-yard slant to Donnie Avery. Good strong throw. One of the picks just stayed in the air too long and allowed Tim Jennings to make a leaping catch. Jennings tipped a throw in the end zone, and Chris Conte was in the right place at the right time for the interception. A slightly dangerous throw in the end zone when you want to be especially careful with the ball. The other came when protection broke down and Luck took a shot.