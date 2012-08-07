Andrew Luck unsure of playing time in Colts' preseason opener

ANDERSON, Ind. -- Andrew Luck isn't sure how much he'll play in Sunday's preseason opener, and he's not lobbying for more time.
The No. 1 overall draft pick was asked Tuesday about his expectations for his first NFL game. The Indianapolis Colts' new franchise quarterback said he'll let new coach Chuck Pagano and offensive coordinator Bruce Arians make the call because he trusts their judgment.
On Monday, Arians told reporters Luck would likely play 20 to 25 plays against St. Louis. That's comparable to the number of plays four-time MVP Peyton Manning got in his first preseason game when Arians was Indy's quarterbacks coach.
Luck had a rough practice Monday, completing 15-of-29 passes, with three touchdowns and one interception.
