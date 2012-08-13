Andrew Luck tops list of plays from weekend games

We had so much fun breaking down the top plays from Thursday night and Friday night that we're going to make it a regular feature. That means it's time to recap the fun from the three weekend games.
The best thing about this touchdown pass by Andrew Luck: It was one of his most ho-hum moments of his sensational debut as the Indianapolis Colts quarterback.
Seattle Seahawks rookie quarterback Russell Wilson was seemingly on the move on every snap of the second half Saturday night. And he was electric. We liked that Wilson mostly ran while looking to pass. (Despite that, he rushed for 59 yards and had another long gainer called back.) Wilson made a rookie mistake not seeing a linebacker dropping into coverage on the interception he threw, but otherwise Wilson was terrific.
Braylon Edwards certainly helped his chances of making the Seahawks by coming down with a long jump ball for a score.
Don't read too much into Matt Hasselbeck's two interception performance. As you can see by the play below, the pick six he threw was a fluke. The other interception acted like a punt on a third down, pinning the Tennessee Titans near the goal line. With that said, Jake Locker played better overall in relief.
As Brian McIntyre pointed out, Carolina Panthers rookie linebacker Luke Kuechly was all over the place in the game. Kuechly seems to force a turnover or two every Panthers practice and he carried that over into the game.