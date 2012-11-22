Andrew Luck takes pounding; Bruce Arians concerned

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Bruce Arians continues to send the NFL tapes of his rookie quarterback, Andrew Luck, taking illegal hits. He's still wondering when things will change.
"Yeah, you send them in," Arians said Wednesday, shrugging, via The Indianapolis Star. "You keep sending them in and ask, 'What's going to be done?' "
Before Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots, Luck had taken six hits that resulted in fines, according to The Star.
Arians previously had said he was concerned Luck's athleticism puts him in precarious positions but reiterated that he doesn't want his quarterback to lose his edge.
"There's really nothing you can do," Arians said. "You can't play in fear of (big hits). The ones that really concern me are when he slides and gives himself up."
Arians' concern is valid. If Luck goes down, the rest of the Colts' season could look like a rerun of the 2011 debacle.
Luck, for his part, has the bravado you want in your future superstar.
"I realize there have been times I've probably put myself in (a vulnerable) position," he said. "But I wear shoulder pads. I wear a mouthpiece for a reason. You see me with pads on."