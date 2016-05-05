Andrew Luck still the best young building-block QB in the NFL?

No. With all due respect to Andrew Luck and his impressive talents, he is no longer the obvious choice as the franchise quarterback of the future. Luck has struggled with turnover woes since his arrival, and his lack of ball security is a major issue for a team hoping to build a consistent winner. Sure, Luck has been asked to carry an offense that's been pressed into a pass-happy approach by the dearth of a steady running game, but he hasn't been able to guide his team to a Super Bowl. Fair or not, quarterbacks are judged on their ability to win rings, and Luck hasn't put his team in a position to claim one at this point.

If I had to pick out a quarterback to build around for the future, I would opt for Cam Newton. The reigning MVP guided the Carolina Panthers to Super Bowl 50 without a star-studded cast on the perimeter. Although the Panthers' defense certainly deserves credit for its role in the team's success, the offense was one of the more prolific units in football on the strength of Newton's unique talents as a dual-threat playmaker. Considering how Newton was able to win at a high level with little assistance, I would tab the MVP as the quarterback I would want to build around for the future. It could be easy to question Andrew Luck's status as the NFL's best young quarterback after the Indianapolis Colts' disappointing 2015 season. It also would be a mistake.

As much as Luck struggled last year -- when injuries limited him to just seven games and he posted his worst completion percentage (55.3) since his rookie campaign (54.1) -- he still has the most promise of any signal caller of his generation. Remember, he's never had the running attacks or the dominant defenses that have helped make Seattle's Russell Wilson and Carolina's Cam Newton so successful. His shaky offensive line also was a big reason why he missed so much time last season. If anything, 2015 showed us how much help Luck really needs. The fact that he's made three playoff appearances with that supporting cast means his future is brighter than that of anyone else in his age range. Andrew Luck is still the man, because his skill set hasn't changed. The down year he had in 2015 doesn't change much for me. That organization asks a lot of him simply because he's capable of doing a lot. The Colts have their franchise player. They just need to build a talented group around him. Until they get an offensive line, Luck is going to continue to get beaten up, and he'll probably never reach his full potential. But if there is a player to build around, it's him. Originally, I felt like a lone wolf in saying that maybe we had anointed Andrew Luck the next elite quarterback prematurely. The pendulum obviously has swung so suddenly due to turnovers (69 in four seasons), injuries and the Colts' unsuccessful 2015 season that now I feel the expectations for Luck are more reasonable. If he's not the best quarterback to build around for the next decade, then who is? Based on team success and numbers, Russell Wilson makes the best argument, though Derek Carr sure is making a case for himself.