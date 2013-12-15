Andrew Luck solves Colts' first-half struggles in win

Andrew Luck still has not lost two consecutive games in his pro career as the Indianapolis Colts dominated the Houston Texans25-3 on Sunday.
Here is what we learned from this beatdown:
- Andrew Luck got T.Y. Hilton involved early and often in the short passing game. After catching just two passes last week, Hilton had eight for 78 yards (including five in the first quarter). Luck was leaps and bounds the best offensive player on the field Sunday, making any play he desired -- with his arm or legs.
- The Texans epitomized what bad teams look like when they've quit on the season: Debilitating penalties, turnovers, mishaps that should have led to turnovers, dropped passes and a cornucopia of demonstrations on how to miss a tackle.
- In his three-game audition to close out the season, Case Keenum failed miserably. He locked in on receivers, leading to two picks, looked nervous in the pocket, wasn't accurate and misread several Indy blitzes. He didn't look like an apt backup, let alone a future starter on Sunday.
- Robert Mathis continues to make plays. His strip-sack safety of Keenum looked an awful lot like the one he put on Peyton Manning earlier in the season. It also gave him the Colts' single-season (16.5) and team sack records (108).
- Donald Brown left the game early on with a stinger and never returned. Trent Richardson replaced him and, for the most part, was Trent Richardson-like. Through three quarters, he had 12 carries for 13 yards (1.1 YPC). He did record a receiving touchdown on a shovel pass. He boosted his average to 3.4 yards per carry with some big runs in the fourth quarter when the game was essentially over.
- It was Griff Whalen's day. Signed off the practice squad Saturday, Whalen -- playing in his seventh game this season -- looked great as a receiver and punt returner. He recorded his first career touchdown reception.