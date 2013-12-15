Around the League

Presented By

Andrew Luck solves Colts' first-half struggles in win

Published: Dec 15, 2013 at 09:29 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Andrew Luck still has not lost two consecutive games in his pro career as the Indianapolis Colts dominated the Houston Texans25-3 on Sunday.

Here is what we learned from this beatdown:

  1. Andrew Luck got T.Y. Hilton involved early and often in the short passing game. After catching just two passes last week, Hilton had eight for 78 yards (including five in the first quarter). Luck was leaps and bounds the best offensive player on the field Sunday, making any play he desired -- with his arm or legs.
  1. The Texans epitomized what bad teams look like when they've quit on the season: Debilitating penalties, turnovers, mishaps that should have led to turnovers, dropped passes and a cornucopia of demonstrations on how to miss a tackle.
  1. In his three-game audition to close out the season, Case Keenum failed miserably. He locked in on receivers, leading to two picks, looked nervous in the pocket, wasn't accurate and misread several Indy blitzes. He didn't look like an apt backup, let alone a future starter on Sunday.
  1. Robert Mathis continues to make plays. His strip-sack safety of Keenum looked an awful lot like the one he put on Peyton Manning earlier in the season. It also gave him the Colts' single-season (16.5) and team sack records (108).
  1. Donald Brown left the game early on with a stinger and never returned. Trent Richardson replaced him and, for the most part, was Trent Richardson-like. Through three quarters, he had 12 carries for 13 yards (1.1 YPC). He did record a receiving touchdown on a shovel pass. He boosted his average to 3.4 yards per carry with some big runs in the fourth quarter when the game was essentially over.
  1. It was Griff Whalen's day. Signed off the practice squad Saturday, Whalen -- playing in his seventh game this season -- looked great as a receiver and punt returner. He recorded his first career touchdown reception.

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW