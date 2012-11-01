Andrew Luck reclaims Rookie QB Rankings throne

It's not Griffin's fault his receivers had a case of the drops. (Although, to be fair, a few of the throws called "drops" by receivers were thrown behind them.) It was interesting to see what the Redskins did trailing in a game. They stuck with the running game and all their run-action plays. They only called two designed runs for Griffin. (And a dumb designed play as a receiver.) The Pittsburgh Steelers did a great job containing Griffin in the pocket. They didn't fall for a flea flicker.