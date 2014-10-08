Andrew Luck or J.J. Watt: More enjoyable young star to watch?

Great question! I love watching them both. But if they were on different channels, I would choose the station with Andrew Luck on it. I have been involved with the NFL since 1977, and he is the best young QB I have seen. He has great awareness and vision. He has the ability to make every throw at every level -- and he does just that. Luck is also a good athlete who can run and make plays with his feet. He has carried the Colts to the postseason in his first two years in the NFL. (They simply are not a playoff team without him.) We are looking at a future Hall of Famer.