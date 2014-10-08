Instant Debate

Andrew Luck or J.J. Watt: More enjoyable young star to watch?

Published: Oct 08, 2014 at 11:34 AM

This week on Thursday Night Football, the Houston Texans host the Indianapolis Colts with first place on the line in the AFC South. And this game features two of the NFL's most prominent young stars: J.J. Watt and Andrew Luck.

Watt has established himself as one of the most dominant players in football. The fourth-year defensive end already has one Defensive Player of the Year award on his mantel, and he very well could be working his way toward another in 2014, having logged an absurd 16 QB hits (the most in the NFL -- by far) in the season's first five weeks. Meanwhile, Luck already has guided the Colts to the playoffs in each of his first two seasons. And in Year 3, the former No. 1 overall pick is off to a spectacular start, leading the league in passing yards (1,617) and passing touchdowns (14).

It's must-see TV on CBS/NFL Network with these two 25-year-old headliners facing off. But which transcendent talent do you enjoy watching more: Watt or Luck?

  • !
  • Charley Casserly @CharleyCasserly

  • Tough to decide between two future Hall of Famers ...

Great question! I love watching them both. But if they were on different channels, I would choose the station with Andrew Luck on it. I have been involved with the NFL since 1977, and he is the best young QB I have seen. He has great awareness and vision. He has the ability to make every throw at every level -- and he does just that. Luck is also a good athlete who can run and make plays with his feet. He has carried the Colts to the postseason in his first two years in the NFL. (They simply are not a playoff team without him.) We are looking at a future Hall of Famer.

By the way, going back to my "If they were on different channels" hypothetical, I'd make sure to check on Watt during commercial breaks. He'll end up in Canton with Luck.

  • !
  • Elliot Harrison @HarrisonNFL

  • Watt wreaks so much havoc on opposing offenses that it's almost unfair

I love defense. In fact, I'm the guy who hoards multiple defenses on his fantasy squad. And as enjoyable as it is to watch Andrew Luck -- perhaps more fun, in the sense, because he's handling the ball -- I'm always partial to the defensive player. Put another way ... Luck is more entertaining for three hours, but for one dominant play? Gimme Watt.

For example, in last week's game against Dallas, there was a play where Watt peeled off a Jason Witten block, ran down the back side of the Cowboys' offensive line and took down DeMarco Murray before he could get going. The play was run opposite Watt, yet he was fast enough to dispose of Witten and cover a lot of ground in about 2.5 seconds. I literally said out loud, "Who was that?!" (The camera angle was from far away, and I wasn't near the TV.) Then came the proverbial "Of course it was Watt."

  • !
  • Chris Wesseling @ChrisWesseling

  • Watt's pure effort is astounding, but Luck pops off the screen in a QB league

I love watching Watt because he's the most relentless player I've ever seen on the gridiron. For all of Watt's obvious physical gifts, it's his non-stop motor that impresses most on Game Rewind.

I have to give the edge to Luck, though, simply due to the prominence of the quarterback position and the way in which football games are filmed. Luck is the focus of every play when the Colts have the ball. The runs and throws he pulled off in the postseason last year ... that was as exciting as the quarterback position can be played.

JJ Watt! Andrew Luck! Now that's what I call must-see TV! Truly.

Watt is the best -- and most dominant -- defensive player in the NFL. But the answer is Andrew Luck.

This guy's special. He's an absolute star. Right now, Luck's a top-three candidate for league MVP, a unique talent with an extraordinary feel for the game's most important position.

I can't wait to watch Watt on Thursday night -- and think Houston can win. But the answer is always Andrew Luck.

