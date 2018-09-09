Andrew Luck opens up about snowboarding accident, injury

"It made me realize I love football and I love playing it," Luck said. "I love my teammates. It stinks when you can't do something. I do think I've gained a different appreciation. I'm much happier playing it than I was. ... I was very emotional before the first preseason game. I'll try to keep it in check, but I've also learned it's important to just let things go and let it happen. I know I'll be excited. I know that."