Andrew Luck leads Colts to comeback win vs. Titans

Delone Carter cut the deficit to 20-14 with a 1-yard TD run on Indy's opening possession of the second half. And after Pat McAfee's 52-yard punt went out of bounds at the Titans 1-yard line, Cassius Vaughn jumped in front of Nate Washington, picked off Jake Locker's pass and scored on a 3-yard interception return to make it 21-20.