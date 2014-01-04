Around the League

Presented By

Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts rally to shock Chiefs

Published: Jan 04, 2014 at 12:32 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

The Indianapolis Colts specialized in wild second-half comebacks all season. They saved their best for the playoffs.

Down 38-10 in the third quarter Saturday, Andrew Luck capped his first playoff victory with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help beat the Kansas City Chiefs 45-44.

It was a game that served as a microcosm of the season for both teams. The Chiefs' defense started strong, but completely collapsed down the stretch despite the presence of five Pro Bowl players. Indianapolis gave up on their running game and put the ball in the hands of Luck, who made his share of big errors, but made even more sensational plays.

Alex Smith played sensationally (374 yards, four TD passes) for a vastly improved Kansas City offense, but it wasn't enough. Chiefs coach Andy Reid, for his playcalling wizardry, still struggles with clock management.

This wasn't a logical Colts comeback, but there is nothing logical about this Colts team. Chuck Pagano's crew has been greater than the sum of their parts all season while beating teams like Seattle, San Francisco and Denver. They believe they can produce heart-stopping comebacks, and they often pull it off. Their defense resembles an Arena League squad at times, but they stepped up when they absolutely needed it.

And they are friends with fortune. Luck scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter on a fumble recovery after Donald Brown coughed it up near the goal line. The Colts also benefitted from a rash of injuries by the Chiefs, including to running back Jamaal Charles.

Still, the Colts earned this comeback. In Kansas City's final six drives, the Colts' defense gave up six points. (And three of those points came after a three and out following Luck's third interception.) It should not be a surprise that the comeback truly started with a strip-sack by Colts linebacker Robert Mathis. He's made more game-changing plays than any defensive player in the league all season.

This will be a bitter pill to swallow for the Chiefs, who still haven't won a playoff game in 20 years. They have to seriously question their defensive system after their free fall down the stretch. Peyton Manning and Philip Rivers aren't going anywhere in the AFC West, so the Chiefs need to find answers.

Andrew Luck and the Colts could be headed to Denver if Cincinnati wins Sunday, which would mean a week of Luck-Manning talk. This game showed how Luck and Manning are such different players.

Luck makes mental errors like a lot of young quarterbacks and some wayward throws, but he also has the ability to complete plays that other quarterbacks can't think of. He's the most exciting young quarterback in the league to watch. 443 yards, four touchdowns and a 28-point comeback is a great way to start his own Colts playoff legacy.

We previewed all four Wild Card Weekend games in the latest "Around The League Podcast."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW