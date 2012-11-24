Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts must avoid rookie wall

"It's the mental grind, and this is when the big boys play, December. What you did in November doesn't mean a daggone thing, it's what you do in December that they remember. These guy share a chance to do something special if they just stay in the moment and don't worry about the future. ... They're not rookies anymore. They've logged enough snaps to be second- or third-year players by now. So we don't consider them rookies anymore, so there's no such thing as a rookie wall unless you got here three weeks ago."