Andrew Luck grows legend with epic Colts comeback

Andrew Luck was viewed as The Chosen One from the moment he was selected with the first pick of the 2012 NFL Draft. Saturday provided the best example yet why all the hype is completely justified.
Luck wasn't perfect in the Indianapolis Colts' bonkers 45-44 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. He threwthreeinterceptions and played his part in his team falling behind 38-10 early in the third quarter. But then Luck got hot, playing quarterback at a level no 24-year-old has any right to.
The moment that will be remembered came with less than 11 minutes to play and Indianapolis trailing by 10. Luck, operating out of the shotgun, handed it off to Donald Brown from the 2-yard line. The running back fumbled and the ball kicked back toward Luck, who scooped it up and powered ahead before diving into the end zone for six.
The roof nearly blew off Lucas Oil Stadium, and a pun record was set on Twitter involving Luck's last name. It was a brilliant instinctual effort by the quarterback.
Instinct is a major part of what makes Luck great. He's a master of feeling pressure while keeping his eyes downfield. He reads defenses like a 10-year veteran. He knows the exact moment to flee a collapsing pocket. This was a human born to play quarterback at a supreme level.
The Colts are not a great team. They'll be a considerable underdog regardless of their opponent next week. But the quarterback gives them a fighting chance. Saturday represented the franchise's greatest moment since ... well ... they drafted Andrew Luck.