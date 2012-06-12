Andrew Luck gets comfortable at Colts minicamp

The day has finally arrived for Andrew Luck, who was finally permitted to join Indianapolis Colts teammates on Tuesday for the start of the team's mandatory minicamp.
Following his first practice, Luck was asked if it has "sunk in" that he's now the face of the franchise defined for so long by Peyton Manning.
"I think the 'face of the franchise' stuff, I don't approach anything like that," Luck said. "I try to come in here and learn as much as I can, do my best job so I can help these guys, these veterans all the guys in here, get back to the playoffs. Get back to being a great team and winning championships.
"I don't know if (being the franchise star) will ever sink in," Luck added. "I just try to build up my job and not get caught up in anything else."
Luck told The Indianapolis Star he's "managed to learn the playbook a little bit," and said he has "somewhat high expectations" for himself.
Outside of rookie minicamp in May, Luck had been prohibited from working with the Colts due to academic requirements at Stanford. Despite the lack of contact, Chuck Pagano was pleased with what he saw Tuesday.
"He hasn't missed a beat," the coach said.
Austin Collie, the veteran wide receiver who was in contact with Luck during the QB's absence, didn't mince words in describing the No. 1 overall pick.
"The kid has got it."
We've seen the hype machine go into overdrive for Robert Griffin III in Washington, and expect similarly glowing reviews to come out of Indy. Whether he's ready to accept that title or not, Luck already is the face of the Colts.