Andrew Luck expects 'hybrid' Colts offense in 2013

The Colts made the playoffs with an aggressive, downfield passing attack directed by offensive coordinator Bruce Arians. The newly hired Arizona Cardinals coach doesn't dink and dunk, and he loves to talk about not coming home with any bullets left in the gun. The Colts hired former Stanford offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton, who ran the West Coast offense, to replace Arians.
"I think it will be a hybrid," Luck said during a teleconference from the Pro Bowl on Thursday. "There's so many great things that Coach Arians taught us, coached us up on. I think Pep has some really great stuff that he knows and he coached. I think we're going to do whatever gives us the best chance to win, whether it is chunk the ball or the short stuff, we'll figure it out.
"I think it'll be important this offseason to create strong dialogue between the players and coaches about what we think works and what we think doesn't."
The Colts' hiring of Hamilton obviously sits well with Luck. He was the Heisman Trophy runner-up under Hamilton's direction.
"He's a great quality human being," Luck said. "He's going to work his butt off on the game plan, on football. I've always had a great relationship with him."
There's one thing Luck is most focused on improving this offseason: his accuracy. He completed just 54.1 percent of his passes as a rookie. Shorter routes in the West Coast system could help in that area.
"I think accuracy in all levels of passing, whether it's deep, short, intermediate," Luck said. "Just giving guys accurate balls that they can catch and run with, that'll be very important. I think just building up a rapport with receivers and making sure that maybe what we couldn't complete last year, we are completing this year."