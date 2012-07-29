Andrew Luck eases into Indianapolis Colts training camp

Less than 24 hours after serenading teammates with "Country Roads" during his rookie initiation, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck trotted onto the practice field for his first NFL training-camp workout -- a light walkthrough that served as little more than a warmup act for Peyton Manning's hand-picked successor.
"It's always good to get out there with the offensive line, with the receivers, and it will be good to have a full-speed practice coming up this afternoon," Luck said after the morning session.
Thousands of fans are expected to attend the Colts' first open practice Sunday afternoon at Anderson University, a Division III school located about 30 miles northeast of Indianapolis' west side headquarters.
Though players will not be in full pads, Luck finally will have a chance to dust off that strong right arm and get in sync with the receivers he's already been impressing.
"I think he's ahead of all of us," veteran Austin Collie said when he was asked about Luck's command of the offense.
Even more than the veterans?
"I think so," Collie added. "He's a smart individual, and he's got to know more. He's got to know what the receivers are doing, what the backs are doing, what the line is doing."
That's not all. Donnie Avery, now in his fifth NFL season but his first with the Colts, said he likes Luck's take-charge approach in the huddle.
Fans are wondering how long it will take Luck to start hitting all the right notes on the field.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.