Andrew Luck drawing sells for $1,500 on eBay

In a financial decision likely to lead to 3-to-5 days on the couch, an eBay shopper has dropped $1,500.00 for a crude drawing by Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.
In May, a collectibles company presented index cards to a group of high-profile NFL rookies and asked them to draw whatever they liked.
It was an exercise straight out of a Southern California private school where there are no grades, only feelings. Luck scribbled a picture of a building with the text, "Lucas Oil Stadium" and "Home of the Colts!"
He also signed it on the back, a "1/1" notation clarifying it was a one-of-a-kind collectible.
And now someone dropped the equivalent of a down payment on a Honda Accord to buy it. Good job with that, buddy.