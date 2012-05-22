The Stanford football team no longer has an "offensive coordinator." Instead they have the "The Andrew Luck Director of Offense."
This is not an Onion Sports article. This really happened. There is even a press release, announcing that some anonymous donor has endowed the position in honor of Luck.
"It is a tremendous honor to hold this position and to be associated with an outstanding young man like Andrew Luck, who means so much to Stanford football and the Stanford community," said Hamilton.
(If any wealthy donors are out there, I'd like to announce that my title at Around the League is available for sponsorship.)
We absolutely love how serious the press release is. It all feels like an elaborate, awesome, tongue-in-cheek goof by some very wealthy football fan.
"It is a huge tribute," said Luck. "To have anything endowed in my name is a complete honor."
"I am very pleased that Andrew Luck's name will be perpetually tied to the Director of Offense position at Stanford," said coach David Shaw.
"I will do everything in my power to proudly continue the tradition of creative and exciting offensive football at Stanford," Hamilton said.
At some point this September, you'll sit down to watch Stanford play on television. When they flash Hamilton's name, the title "Andrew Luck Director of Offense" will be displayed in the graphic below.
It's good to be Andrew Luck. The only thing that would make this better is if we found out Luck is the anonymous donor.