Andrew Luck, Colts unlikely to reach deal until 2016

Published: Mar 23, 2015 at 12:39 PM
Chris Wesseling

While other starting quarterbacks from the 2012 NFL Draft class have jumpstarted long-term contract discussionsthis offseason, Andrew Luck will have to wait another year for a lucrative extension.

Owner Jim Irsay made it clear Monday that there is no sense of urgency on Luck's contract until after the 2015 season.

"Andrew still has two years left, and whatever our talks are between Andrew and his people will remain confidential," Irsay said, per ESPN. " ... I really think most likely the scenario is going into the offseason next year is when that second contract will come up. That's the vision I have right now."

Whereas Russell Wilson and Ryan Tannehill are entering the final year of their rookie deals, Luck's first contract runs one year longer.

In addition to Luck, Irsay referenced wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, offensive tackle Anthony Castonzo and tight ends Dwayne Allen and Coby Fleener as core players to retain over the next two years.

It makes sense for the Colts to wait until next year on Luck, especially after splurging on Frank Gore, Andre Johnson and Trent Cole in free agency.

When Luck does sign, he will be rewarded as one of the NFL's highest-paid players.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

