Andrew Luck, Colts itching to finally work together

NFL teams are deep into their respective offseason practices, but the Indianapolis Colts remain stuck in neutral in one very important sense. Or, to be more accurate, with one very important player.
Andrew Luck, Indianapolis' No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft and new projected starting quarterback, is unable to join the Colts or even have contact with them until he fulfills his academic obligations at Stanford.
"I don't want to say he's miserable, but you can tell it bugs him," said Collie, who recently had dinner with Luck and his girlfriend in California, according to The Associated Press. "He's not here, and it's probably killing him."
Without their starter, the Colts have been practicing with not-so-fearsome foursome of rookie Chandler Harnish, Drew Stanton, Trevor Vittatoe and David Legree.
Luck's arrival will bring challenges that are obvious -- like the quarterback forming a rapport with his receivers -- and others that are less so, as offensive tackle Winston Justice explained.
"It's tough because everyone has a different cadence, it's something you all have to get used to, especially the two tackles," Justice said. "It takes years to get that down, 10,000 hours."