Andrew Luck, Bruce Arians: Colts won for Chuck Pagano

"As a player, you are an image of your coach. Our coach is a tough, hard-nosed, blue-collar kind of guy. Put your hard hat on and go to work, no matter what's going on. Don't blink. Don't ask why. Ask why not? That's the kind of guy he is, and that's the kind of reflection we have as a team. Guys could have started pointing fingers, threw my hat in and been done. But we just kept fighting. We kept believing. Long as you have that, good things are going to happen."