Andrew Luck arguably most gifted QB, Greg Cosell says

Published: May 10, 2013 at 06:41 AM
Chris Wesseling

Andrew Luck recently told NFL Network's "NFL Total Access" that he feels "100 percent more comfortable" this year than last. It's a scary thought for the rest of the AFC South.

NFL Films senior producer Greg Cosell emphasized on the Fantasy Guru's Post-Draft Review podcast that Luck  "absolutely" could approach 30 touchdown passes this season as long as new coordinator Pep Hamilton doesn't change the entire offense.

"We're talking about, in my view, arguably the most physically gifted quarterback in the league," Cosell added. "Andrew Luck is going to have a big year."

Cosell might get an argument from Aaron Rodgers or Robert Griffin III boosters, but it's certainly not an outlandish sentiment.

When I went back and watched Indianapolis Colts tape in March, it was immediately evident that Luck's pass protection was a joke last season. While read-option quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Robert Griffin III hogged the late-season spotlight, Luck's unbelievable pocket presence, movement and toughness went under-appreciated. He's essentially Peyton Manning before the snap and Ben Roethlisberger after the snap.

Luck's protection should be much improved with the addition of veterans Gosder Cherilus and Donald Thomas as well as rookies Hugh Thornton and Khaled Holmes. His weapons should be better, too, with a healthy Coby Fleener and an upgrade on Donnie Avery in Darrius Heyward-Bey.

Luck will be in the MVP conversation sooner rather than later.

More nuggets gleaned from the Fantasy Guru podcast:

>> Speaking of Roethlisberger, Cosell believes the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback already is starting to wear down because of his style of play. The Steelers need a consistent running game to take pressure off Roethlisberger, who turned 31 in March.

>> Cosell agrees with NFL.com's Ian Rapoport's take on the Cleveland Browns' quarterback situation: You can "take it to the bank" that Brandon Weeden will be the starter.

>> Don't be surprised if fourth-round draft pick Tyler Wilson is given a legitimate chance to start at quarterback for the Oakland Raiders.

>> Cosell believes second-round pick Montee Ball is an "ideal fit" for the Denver Broncos' offense, citing his burst, fluidity and ability to get skinny at point of attack. Although Cosell's one question was if Ball could be a true foundation running back at the NFL level, the former Wisconsin star has landed in the perfect offense. There's no feature back "in a strict sense" in Peyton Manning's offense. Cosell believes Ball already is the best runner on the Broncos' roster.

Follow Chris Wesseling on Twitter @ChrisWesseling.

