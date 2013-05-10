Andrew Luck arguably most gifted QB, Greg Cosell says

>> Cosell believes second-round pick Montee Ball is an "ideal fit" for the Denver Broncos' offense, citing his burst, fluidity and ability to get skinny at point of attack. Although Cosell's one question was if Ball could be a true foundation running back at the NFL level, the former Wisconsin star has landed in the perfect offense. There's no feature back "in a strict sense" in Peyton Manning's offense. Cosell believes Ball already is the best runner on the Broncos' roster.