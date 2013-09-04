Andrew Hawkins placed on Cincinnati Bengals' IR

The Cincinnati Bengals' wide receiver depth chart was very crowded after final cuts, with the team keeping seven players. They freed up some room Wednesday.
The team placed Andrew Hawkins on the injured reserve-designated for return list. By rule, Hawkins can't practice with the team until Week 7. He can return to game action in Week 9.
In the meantime, "Hard Knocks" favorite -- not to mention Jon Gruden's favorite -- Dane Sanzenbacher might earn some serious time in the slot. A.J. Green and Mohamed Sanu are the Bengals' starters, with Marvin Jones and possibly Brandon Tate in the mix.
After Green, it's not a great wide receiver group. There's an opportunity for someone like Sanzenbacher to step up, especially if tight end Tyler Eifert doesn't develop as quickly as hoped.
The Bengals also re-signed offensive tackle Dennis Rolandon Wednesday just a few days after cutting him.