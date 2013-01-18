Andre Smith of Cincinnati Bengals arrested at airport

Cincinnati Bengals right tackle Andre Smith has quietly turned around a rough start to his career with some excellent play as a starter. He's suffered a setback, just as he is about to hit free agency.
NFL.com has confirmed with the Clayton County, Ga., Court Clerk that Smith was arrested Thursday after he allegedly brought a gun into Atlanta's Hartsfield Jackson International Airport. He appeared in court this morning where his bond was set at $3,000. He was then released on that bond a short time later and is scheduled to reappear on Feb. 4 for a preliminary hearing.
Smith made news entering the league because of well-publicized weight troubles and a holdout that was documented on HBO's Hard Knocks. He struggled to stay healthy or effective for a few seasons, but has since become an effective starter. Smith has no prior arrests, so this won't necessarily lead to NFL sanctions.
The arrest certainly won't help Smith's earning power, but we suspect he will still do quite well on the open market.