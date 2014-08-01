Andre Roberts: 'We all want' 1,000-yard seasons

Andre Roberts acknowledged in April that he joined the Washington Redskins with hopes of being the team's No. 2 wide receiver.
Those plans were wiped away with the signing of DeSean Jackson, but Roberts is warming up to the idea of a timeshare in what figures to be an explosive passing attack guided by quarterback Robert Griffin III.
"There's never enough balls to go around for a receiver," Roberts told CSN Washington this week. "We all want the ball, we all want to have the 1,000-yard season, we all want to have 50-, 60-, 70-plus catches, but we understand, in order for us to win, that may not happen for everybody."
"We're all going to be playmakers, we're all going to be big parts of this offense, so on Sundays we just have to click," Roberts added.
Coach Jay Gruden told NFL AM last week that Griffin's designed runs might be "few and far between" this season, but we continue to view the third-year signal-caller as a strong Comeback Player of the Year candidate for what he'll accomplish through the air.
The Redskins have done an outstanding job this offseason surrounding their young passer with weapons, infusing the offense with a bona fide deep threat in Jackson and strengthening three-receiver sets with the underrated Roberts.
Throw in Pierre Garcon, "Making the Leap" candidate Jordan Reed and Alfred Morris in the backfield, and we agree with RGIII: "You can't double cover everybody."
