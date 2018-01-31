Andre Roberts named Salute to Service Award recipient

"True heroism is measured by a person's willingness to sacrifice themselves for the safety and freedom of others," said Atlanta Falcons wide receiver and 2017 Salute to Service award recipient Andre Roberts. "The men and women of the U.S. Armed Services are the greatest collection of heroes in our world today. I'm honored to salute their service and I'm forever grateful for the military heritage of my mother and father, both Army veterans, as well as the values of service to country and fellow man I received at the Citadel. May God bless the brave men, women, and families of the U.S. military who have sacrificed so much for our great country."