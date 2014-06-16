Andre Johnson will skip Texans' mandatory minicamp

Andre Johnson hasn't been to voluntary workouts all offseason in Houston. This week, he'll skip mandatory work for the first time and risk being fined by the team.
Johnson's uncle and adviser Andre Melton told the Houston Chronicle on Monday that Johnson would not be at minicamp this week. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport has said for weeks that Johnson was not expected to attend. Coach Bill O'Brien said last week he wasn't sure whether Johnson would show up.
"Right now, that's all that he can do,'" Melton said of Johnson skipping work this week. "We've done what we can do, so we're just sitting there waiting."
"We'll evaluate it in a month or so and see what's going on," Melton said.
This is a stalemate that doesn't promise to have an exciting ending. If Johnson wants to play football this season, it's almost certainly going to be for the Texans.
