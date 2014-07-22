Andre Johnson visited Houston Texans' facility

Although Andre Johnsonremains in a standoff with the Houston Texans, that apparently will not stop him from preparing for the 2014 season.
Johnson arrived at the Texans' facility to learn new coach Bill O'Brien's offense on Monday, ESPN.com's Tania Ganguli reported.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of Johnson's whereabouts, that the star wide receiver has been at the Texans' facility several times this offseason.
Johnson did not meet with team officials, however. His presence at football headquarters has no bearing on whether he will show for the beginning of training camp, a source tells Rapoport.
In other words, Johnson's mindset has not changed, and there has been no decision about re-joining teammates later this week.
It's a positive sign for Texans fans that Johnson is diligent enough to learn the offense while squaring off with the organization in a business dispute.
If the Texans truly are unwilling to trade their franchise icon, he's going to need to hit the ground running with a new quarterback once this dispute is resolved.
