Andre Johnson, Foster, Cushing return to practice

After last week's "terrible" preseason debut, the Houston Texans are getting some much-needed reinforcements back.
A trio of vital playmaking starters has returned to the practice field. Receiver Andre Johnson, running back, Arian Foster and linebacker Brian Cushing all returned to practice against the Falcons on Wednesday, per the Houston Chronicle.
Johnson has been sidelined since the opening days of training camp after suffering a hamstring pull while making a diving catch. Likewise, Foster has missed most of camp with a what was believed to be a hamstring injury. Both have a shot at playing against the Falcons on Saturday.
Cushing will see his first practice of the year after coming off a broken fibula and torn LCL that caused him to miss most of last season. The inside linebacker has missed 20 games over the past two seasons. The 27-year-old has insisted all offseason he'd be ready for the regular season. Wednesday marks the first step in that process.
After Bill O'Brien labeled team's play "unacceptable" in its first loss, the Texans need to show some semblance of positivity. Getting three of their top players back on the practice field should provide a big lift.
