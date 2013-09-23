Andre Johnson day to day for Texans; X-rays negative

The Houston Texans received good news Monday on the shin injury that knocked Andre Johnson out of Sunday's 30-9 loss at the Baltimore Ravens.
The Texans have labeled Johnson's status as "day-to-day" for this week's showdown with the undefeated Seattle Seahawks.
Matt Schaub failed to lead a single scoring drive after Johnson exited Sunday's game early in the third quarter. The Texans quarterback will need his All-Pro receiver back in the lineup for a fair fight against one of the league's most imposing secondaries.
Here are the rest of the injury updates from around the league:
» NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Vincent Jackson's X-rays revealed no broken ribs. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver has a chance to play versus the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4, pending the outcome of further testing.
» Rapoport also reported the Miami Dolphins will be without Cameron Wake for Week 4 versus the New Orleans Saints after the pass rusher sustained a sprained MCL on Sunday.
» San Francisco 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis was scheduled to undergo an MRI on his injured groin Monday. He is not expected to be available for Thursday's game versus the St. Louis Rams, according to CSN Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.
» The New York Jets are preparing for Chris Ivoryto miss game action after aggravating the same hamstring injury that hounded him in August.
» Coach John Harbaugh said the Baltimore Ravens have "a chance" to get Ray Rice back from a strained left hip flexor this week. "He was close this week to a degree," Harbaugh said, via The Baltimore Sun. "So was Chris (Canty). Muscle things, you never know for sure. But they were in the ballpark this week. I think that puts them really in the ballpark (for Sunday)."
» Buffalo Bills coach Doug Marronedownplayed a quadriceps injury to C.J. Spiller and an ankle injury to Mario Williams. Marrone expects both players to be available for Week 4.
»James Starks is "hoping" and "praying" after undergoing an MRI on his knee Monday. Starks said, via the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, that his knee got "bent up the wrong way, got twisted up." Starks doesn't believe he would be able to play if the Green Bay Packers had a game this week. Rookie Johnathan Franklin's foot injury is not believed to be serious.
