Andre Johnson: Cheering Matt Schaub's injury not right

The Houston Texans thought last week's blowout loss in San Francisco was rock bottom. They had no clue.
Matt Schaub hurt his ankle Sunday during an ugly 38-13 loss to the St. Louis Rams. The ugliest, most memorable moment came courtesy of the home crowd.
After booing Schaub during the game, Texans fans cheered when he went down with an injury. Backup quarterback T.J. Yates also got a rousing ovation when he entered the game.
"No class," Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson said of his home crowd after the game, via NFL Media's Jeff Darlington. "It's bad when members of the other team are saying that's messed up. No class."
Speaking of which ...
It has not been a proud week for the Texans fan base. From the apparent harassment of Schaub at his home to this booing, this could stick with the fanbase as a black mark for a while.
"It wasn't all of the fans, but those are the same people when you're out somewhere with your family and you tell them that they can't have an autograph right now," Johnson said. "Those are the same people who tell you that you are rude. No class. It just shows what they are all about.
"You don't cheer about nobody being injured. I don't care who it is. Guys lay their bodies on the line out there on that field, and some guys get injuries and it affects them their whole lives."
Johnson is right. It's not all of the fans, but it's enough to get upset about. It's hard to blame him for his anger.