Andre Holmes pushing for bigger role with Raiders

The Raiders signed James Jones this offseason to be the team's No. 1 option in the passing game. After Jones, there are jobs to be won on Oakland's wide receiver depth chart.
One name to keep an eye on this summer: Andre Holmes. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound receiver had a strong offseason program, working with Rod Streater on the first-team while Jones missed time with hamstring and shoulder injuries.
Holmes got the first regular playing time of his career in 2013, finishing with 25 receptions for 431 yards and a touchdown in 10 games (four starts). Holmes' measurables make him an intriguing prospect for a Raiders offense that could use a breakout player.
"He's a long strider, a big guy who can stretch the field vertically and go up and get the football," quarterback Matt Schaub said, via CSN Bay Area. "Obviously, his height and his ability to adjust in the air are some of his strengths, as well as some of the intermediate routes. Just being able to get to the top of his route, come strong out of his cut, he can be a guy that can stretch the field for us."
So much for the Raiders hinges on Schaub's ability to bounce back from an awful final season with the Houston Texans. But Schaub won't be able to do much if he doesn't have a competent collection of skill players to throw to. Holmes brings promise to a unit that needs it.
