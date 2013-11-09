Andre Ellington to get about 20 touches for Cardinals

With Rashard Mendenhall returning to the Arizona Cardinals' starting lineup on Sunday to face the Houston Texans, the broader question is how much rookie running back Andre Ellington will touch the ball.
According to coach Bruce Arians, the Cardinals would like to get the football to Ellington around 20 times a game, per the team's official website.
It's worth noting that Ellington touched the ball just 17 times during his spectacular 154-yard performance in Week 9 as the starter in place of Mendenhall. It's highly unlikely that number will increase when Mendenhall returns.
However, the "20 touches" comment by Arians underscores the Cardinals' realization that Ellington is their most dynamic running back. Even if Arians doesn't believe Ellington can be a between-the-tackles bell cow, the coach knows he needs to get the ball into his playmaker's hands.
It will be interesting to see if Ellington, a nonstarter, becomes a focal point of the offense or gets lost in the wash of Sunday's game.
